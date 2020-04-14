To the editor:
People amaze me at times. With all of the news about our current situation I continue to see posts and letters to the editor which just leave me dumbfounded.
First off, I am not a doctor nor do I work in that field. I am not a farmer although I do have loved ones who are. That being said, no, the coronavirus is not the same thing as a common cold or the flu. The rhinovirus is the cause of a cold. Currently, there are around 160 strains of rhinovirus that infect our planet. There a four types of influenza viruses: A, B,C and D.
A and B cause the annual flu outbreaks. Type C is less severe and type D is seen primarily in cattle.
Coronavirus has been around for a long time in cattle and poultry and from what I have seen, sometimes people get it with symptoms similar to a cold. The difference with this is because it is a new strain, that is why it is called novel coronavirus.
I, unlike some, like to educate myself and not rely on conspiracy news and not my friend's second cousin's girlfriend's best friend. No, you can not get COVID-19 by drinking Corona beer, and no, you can't cure the common cold by killing the rhinos.
Layne Lassiter
Auburn
