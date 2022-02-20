Rome City was the first locally, but it shouldn’t be the last.
This past week, the small lakeside town in Noble County passed a resolution in opposition to proposed changes to the state’s business personal property taxes.
House Bill 1002, which passed out of the House on Jan. 20 and is now being considered on the Senate side, would make several taxation changes resulting in an overall tax cut of about $1 billion for the state.
The resolution that Rome City passed doesn’t object to all of the tax cutting lawmakers are doing, but specifically to potential changes to how business personal property — equipment — is taxed.
Businesses are able to claim depreciation on their equipment over time, which reduces the taxable value of items. For example, a $1 million piece of equipment isn’t taxed at a $1 million value forever. As it ages, businesses are able to reduce the value of that and thereby pay less.
Indiana currently has a depreciation floor of 30%. No matter how worn out a business’ equipment is, if they’re still using it for business purposes, they’re going to pay taxes on 30% of the original value.
House Bill 1002 would cut that floor, allowing businesses to further depreciate their equipment to as low as 5% in some cases, saving them taxes.
The notion that local governments will “lose” tax dollars is misleading. The way the state taxation system works ensures they’ll get the funds they need to operate one way or another.
The actual problem is for the individual taxpayer, as the business personal property cut could actually end up being counterproductive to the goal of reducing Hoosiers’ tax burdens.
Tax rates are determined by taking the levy — the amount of taxes local governments need to raise — and dividing it by the total assessed value in that unit’s jurisdiction.
If you don’t reduce the levy — that amount local governments need to provide services like police, fire, zoning and planning, etc. — but you end up reducing the taxable value in your community because you’ve eliminated a depreciation floor, simple mathematical division dictates that tax rates will go up, which means property tax bills will go up.
Also, there would occur a shift in who is footing more of the local government tax bill.
If farmers, businesses and industries hold a smaller percentage of the overall assessed value in community, the proportion of who is funding local government is going to shift to the only other group paying property taxes — homeowners.
A study completed by now-retired Purdue professor and Indiana tax expert Larry DeBoer with Policy Analytics showed homeowners already pay about 45.6% of property taxes statewide and that proportion is forecast to tip to about 51% by 2026, even without any changes to the depreciation floor. Eliminating it will only make that shift in tax burden bigger and cause it to occur faster.
Rome City adopted the resolution opposing this provision of the tax cut bill, but as a town who has little industry and commercial property and that has a tax base heavily fueled by expensive lakeside residential property, they actually have much less to lose.
Other communities heavily invested in manufacturing like Elkhart, Goshen, Warsaw and Wabash have already done so, because they recognize the threat.
Local communities with larger industrial tax bases — Kendallville, Ligonier, Auburn, Butler, etc. — would be much more likely to suffer the effects if lawmakers, in a manner of speaking, pull the depreciation rug out from under them.
Local communities should follow Rome City’s lead and adopt a declaratory resolution opposing this provision and then send it to the Statehouse.
Reducing the tax burden Hoosiers are facing is a worthwhile endeavor, but this method would simply lead to increased tax rates while shoveling the taxes businesses used to pay onto homeowners instead.
We encourage our local counties, cities and towns to oppose it.
