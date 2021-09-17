We applaud the Indiana Chamber of Commerce for its leadership role with the COVID Stops Here program.
Indiana businesses that have achieved widespread vaccination among employees will be eligible to receive a new designation from the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and the Wellness Council of Indiana.
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s COVID Stops Here campaign recognizes employers leading the fight against COVID-19 and their important role in improving the state’s vaccination numbers. Companies with at least a 70% employee vaccination rate can receive the designation.
The campaign has four vaccination levels: platinum for 100% vaccinated, gold for 90%, silver for 80% and bronze for 70%.
Eligible employers can receive this recognition by filling out a short online application.
“Workplaces meeting the requirements receive a media kit to help promote their vaccination status. This promotion can have a big impact on employee safety and morale, as well as positively impact relationships with customers, visitors and partners,” said Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar in a press release.
He added, “We believe that (the vaccine) decision should be left up to individual employers. They are in the best position to address any work environment challenges.
“What we are doing — through COVID Stops Here — is encouraging more businesses to routinely communicate to their employees the benefits to them personally and for their employer of having a vaccinated workforce.”
More information is available at indianachamber.com/stopcovid
An employer that deserves recognition is Fox Corp. According to The Hill, despite mixed messaging by some of the commentators on Fox News, 90% of full-time Fox Corp. employees are fully vaccinated, according to Kevin Lord, senior vice president of Fox Corp. human resources.
“This is important information for our company to know as we continue to implement our phased return to office timing and procedures,” Lord said.
Lord added that those who are not vaccinated or don’t provide proof of vaccination must undergo daily COVID-19 testing.
President Biden this week announced a mandate that will require businesses with more than 100 employees to require frequent COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated employees.
The highly contagious delta variant is causing cases in some areas of the U.S. to surge, overwhelming some hospitals and sending some students back to online learning.
Mandates are complicated and controversial but with COVID-19 testing offered as an alternative to the vaccine, we can help to ensure that our economy and our educational systems can get back on track.
Most importantly, lives will be saved.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Grace Housholder, Andy Barrand, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
