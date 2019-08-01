To the editor:
Thank you to those who braved the heat at the Mid-America Windmill Museum for the 25th Anniversary Celebration. The festivities were held inside Baker Hall in the air conditioning, so the day went on as planned with those attending enjoying the various events.
Thank you to the following who opened up the ceremony, the Rev. Sam Weimer with a prayer, the VFW #2749 Honor Guard for presenting the flags, and a wonderful performance of the national anthem by Jacob Skinner.
We thank the guests who attended and graciously spoke at the ceremony, president of museum Kevin Kelham, Mayor SuzAnne Handshoe, State Representative David Abbott, Indiana Office of Tourism Development — Noelle Szydlyl, and senior advisor for Congressman Jim Banks — Chris Crabtree.
We also thank the guests that attended and supported our day, Keleen Larkey, regional account executive for Indiana Tourism; Emily Schneider, Noble County Tourism; Miss Indiana Tiarra Taylor; Miss Limberlost Lindsay Brown; and Miss Northern Lakes Outstanding Teen Madison Grawcock.
Thanks to the Applesauce and Miss Indiana for the entertainment of the day. It was relaxing and entertaining to listen to their great voices and forget about the heat outside.
Thank you to Tri-County Water, Orchard Hill Farms, Culligan, Todd Skinner, Dawn McGahen, Campbell & Fetter Bank, and John & Twink Pierce, who made donations of some sort to help us have a successful 25th Anniversary Celebration event despite the hot weather.
We thank WAWK 95.5 the Hawk and The New Sun for spreading the kind words about the museum and helping us to promote to their audiences and readers. We thank the Knights of Columbus and Rotary for parking cars in the elevated heat.
If it wasn’t for the 50-plus volunteers involved in preparing and working this special day, this day would not have run so smoothly. Every organization that is successful only happens with the countless hours put in by the great volunteers that make things happen. The museum has that luxury of a group that is committed and proud to make things happen at the Mid-America Windmill Museum. You know who you are who volunteers for the museum and I thank each and everyone of you very much.
Pam Younce
Event chairman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.