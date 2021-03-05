Community supported We Love Auburn Month
To the editor:
Auburn Main Street (AMS) and the Downtown Auburn Business Association (DABA) are extending a huge thank you to our community members for the support of our sixth annual “We Love Auburn Month.” We are excited to report we had a record number of participants this year.
We are thankful for our community really coming together during the month of February and continuing the momentum of celebrating Auburn. Such success could not have been done without the generous annual sponsorship we received from Beacon Credit Union, DeKalb Visitors Bureau, Tempus Technologies, City of Auburn, Ambassador Enterprises, Auburn Hardwood Moldings and Credent Wealth Management.
We launched into “We Love Auburn Month’’ with yarn bomb downtown Auburn. Linda Green had gnomes scattered in Courtyard Park and was the winner of the $100 giveaway for the most creative yarn bomb.
DeKalb County Haunts provided Haunted Downtown Tours during the first Friday in February. We had incredible crowds who braved the frigid temperatures of February.
Auburn Arctic Ice Sculptures at The James Cultural Plaza had 28 local businesses sponsorships. Arctic Ice Sculpture sponsors were: Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, Hicksville Bank, House of Spirits, Tempus Technologies, Downtown Auburn Business Association, DeKalb County Visitors Bureau, Byler Lane Winery, Littlejohn Auctions, Beacon Credit Union, Carbaugh Jewelers, Auburn Essential Services, Credent Wealth Management, Dave Clark #WheresDave, Scheumann Dental Associates, R.P. Wakefield Auburn Hardwood Molding, Ambassador Enterprises, Blue Moon, Astral at Auburn, Lyn Maree’s/Auburn Brewing, Steel Dynamics Inc. Butler Division, Auburn Pediatric Dentistry, DeWald Northeast Dental Group, Hoosier Mama Food Truck, Links Creative Alliance, The Brown House and Oak Partners Auburn.
Valentine’s Day Weekend carriage rides around downtown have become a tradition for WLA month. This event was heavily attended, and many Valentines enjoyed a carriage ride during “We Love Auburn” month.
Mid-February included Upstairs Downtown Tours. These tours showcased great and sometimes hidden and newly renovated spaces within our community. With the hospitality of many community members and Nugen Law, Carbaugh Jewelers, Auburn Hotel and Auburn Brewing Company, Upstairs Downtown Tours were vastly successful and had record tour-goers.
We are also excited to recognize Mad Anthony’s Brewing, who donated a portion of their proceeds from an “Auburn Main Street Night” to the monthly efforts.
We wrapped up “We Love Auburn” month with a second official “#AuburnPubCrawl2021,” which was an evening filled with fun, spirits and specials. We saw people from all over northeast Indiana attend to safely shop, explore, and taste what downtown Auburn has to offer. This event was sponsored by: White Oak Wine Cafe, Auburn Brewing Company, Mad Anthony Brewing, Auburn Moose Lodge, Four Crowns, Mimi’s Retreat and The Italian Grille.
Auburn Main Street and DABA are incredibly thankful for the participation and support our community showcased the entire month of February. The support of these events ensures the City of Auburn will continue to thrive as a place to live, love, work and grow.
The mission of Auburn Main Street is to collaborate with our community to promote, advance, and preserve a vibrant downtown — rich in character and engaging for all. Our approach is comprehensive, inclusive, place-based and people-focused.
Keep your eyes out for social media announcements as we continue to bring our community downtown with All Things Auburn and First Fridays throughout the remainder of the year.
To learn how you can get involved, follow our social media @AuburnMainStreet, www.AuburnMainStreet.org, or email us information@AuburnMainStreet.org.
Eldon Byler
President of Auburn Main Street
