To the editor:
I have the privilege of talking to many members of DeKalb County five days a week as Auburn's local barber. No conversation is off limits because I believe everyone should have a place and a person to express their opinions and feelings.
I have never cared what sports team, profession, religion, or political affiliation a client belonged to. I mean who doesn't love a good debate? I like politics and enjoy watching two good candidates duke it out up to election day.
It's no secret I'm supporting Brady Thomas for sheriff of DeKalb County. I truly believe Brady is a man of integrity that will lead our deputies and spend taxpayer dollars appropriately.
I know he won't be using our money or commissary money to run his re-election bid in four years like the current sheriff. Why are there billboard ads looking for new recruits now? Why were these not up 12 months ago?
It's a shame a politician would use such tactics to try to win an election. The fact that we are so short staffed is another reason why we need a sheriff and not a politician leading our deputies.
Instead of wasting money on ads, our sheriff should use that money to pay our current and future deputies the money they deserve.
I hope the voters of DeKalb County see through this flawed campaign strategy and choose the right man for the job.
Wallace Fleming
Owner of Wally's Barber Shop
Auburn
