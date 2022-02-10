To the editor:
Breaking news! St. Martin’s Healthcare Circle of Friends Tea has sold out! Thank you for your overwhelming support! The 16th Annual Circle of Friends Tea is on Saturday, Feb. 19, beginning at 12:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church on East 7th Street in Auburn. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m.
This year, we invite our guests to join us in assisting those we serve to travel "Around the World” to help their own backyard. Access to affordable health care is on everyone’s mind, and through the support of events like the Tea, the clinic is able to provide health care for the uninsured and under-insured. Last year, St. Martins documented over 4,800 visits to the clinic, serving 1,254 unique people!
Various partnership and raffle gift opportunities are still available. Please contact Grace Caswell at 260-357-0077 for information. All proceeds from the Circle of Friends Tea benefit St. Martin’s Healthcare allowing for continued health care services for the uninsured and under-insured.
Grace Caswell
Garrett
