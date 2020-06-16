“The dogmas of the quiet past, are inadequate to the stormy present. The occasion is piled high with difficulty, and we must rise, with the occasion.”
President Abraham Lincoln sent this in his annual message to Congress Dec. 1, 1862. What did President Lincoln mean in that first sentence? What was his line of reasoning to send such a simple, yet profound message to Congress during a time of such unrest for our country?
When I asked myself these questions, my mind went to my high school history teacher, Mr. Sirk, and all of the things he taught his students.
Mr. Sirk was Lakeland High School’s basketball coach and an amazing history teacher. He would infect you with his enthusiasm. I love history to this day. He taught even during his treatment for cancer, and is a big inspiration to LaGrange County.
What do I think Lincoln’s line of reasoning was? Well, it goes all the way back to the birth of our nation and American independence.
We can look back through American history, and every conflict or crisis that we have persevered against. Almost none of them required the same exact solution. The only thing they have in common was that a solution was created upon the very same principles that we see enacted throughout American history.
The first US. Continental Congress on June 6, 1776, would receive a resolution for independence presented by Mr. Lee of Virginia. Many of the colonies argued that the vote must be unanimous, while others argued that unanimity would be a death sentence to this resolution.
Mr. John Hancock, president of the first Continental Congress, and an advocate of freedom and American independence, was wise enough to know he couldn’t take the easy way out, not on a decision of this magnitude. He ruled in favor of unanimity, that we couldn’t survive as a nation if even one colony held back. He knew, that either they all move forward together or together stayed where they were. Any less would mean the death of American independence.
Going back to my questions about Abraham Lincoln, I believe Lincoln thought of either John Hancock, or maybe even all of the founding fathers. Lincoln had the presence of mind and ability to look past what had always been done before. He knew the only chance of victory for America would be one scenario “preserve the union.” No matter what happened, if Lincoln couldn’t preserve our union between the north and south, America would surely fall, just as our forefathers warned us. Lincoln passed down that knowledge for us to use and preserve those principles our nation requires.
Up to 700,000 Americans were killed in the American Civil War. Brother against brother is what this war is known for, Americans killing Americans. Families torn apart, lives ruined, lives lost, but we held together.
In 1776 against impossible odds we held together.
From 1861 through 1865, nearly a million Americans lost, but we held together.
This carries through our entire history as a nation from the 1960s race war riots to Rodney King and Martin Luther King. All the way to 9/11 when the entire nation was caught off guard and you could feel the despair all the way here in Indiana. Americans were driven to tears, watching the news in disbelief, but we held together.
Because of things like social media and cameras on our phones we were able to witness the tragedy of what had happened to George Floyd. The hurt in so many American hearts right now is justified. Just like when Abraham Lincoln sent that message to Congress, we must assess and realize there is no previous solution or an older policy that will just fix the unrest. The riots stemming from protests happening across the nation in 2020 is another problem that requires new thinking, new solutions, instead of “dogmas from the quiet past, that are inadequate to the stormy present.”
Even the police, same as the people who are causing trouble at these peaceful protests — each side needs to step back and self assess. We can and will hold together and despite our differences we have to realize like our forefathers, like President Lincoln, inside the heart of every American, we know deep down we have been educated in this.
Preserve the union: We move forward together or not at all. We are all in this lot together.
We can work together to make change for the better, even if it takes the people organizing and sending thousands of letters a day to our state representatives or congressmen. Be relentless in that way and they cannot ignore us, not when we all come together. Remember, when standing united we are at our mightiest. There is no enemy we cannot repel, no problems within our communities that we can’t solve by working together.
Forget our differences and everyone emit a feeling and attitude of positive change. Walk like you know without a doubt that we will prevail; walk with your head held high. We are Americans and we will hold together!
Derek Henderson is a customer services representative for KPC Media Group, helping people with subscriptions, circulation and managing the newspaper archive. Comments can be sent to dhenderson@kpcmedia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.