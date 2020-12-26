Mr. and Mrs. Claus thank
Kendallville for hosting
Mr. and Mrs. Claus would like to thank the City of Kendallville and the Kendallville Fire Department for asking us to be part of their drive through all the streets of town. I believe the adults needed this as much as the children. We were thanked, time and again. It gave them all just a little time to forget all the turmoil that we are facing every day.
I believe your city has shown you’re never alone and we always have joy and peace in even the smallest of things we can do to bring holiday cheer.
I, as Mrs. Claus, shed many a tear on our ride to see how so many people gathered along the roadside just to grasp a few minutes of joy. That jolly ol’ elf brings many a smile to faces of all ages and I believe that we all have the hope of tomorrow and of things unseen and the joy in our hearts.
Again, thank you for this gift from your city and your firemen.
Mr. and Mrs. Claus
The North Pole
(via Tresa Bishop of Corunna)
