25 years ago
• The DeKalb Community Foundation held a celebration party in honor of the first birthday of the organization at the Garrett Public Library. Foundation President Bob Kiefer gave a history of the organization from its inception. Kiefer said a small group met on June 19, 1996 with Gaylord Toll from the Dekko Foundation and learned about foundations and how to form the DeKalb County Foundation. In March 1997, the articles of incorporation were established a steering committee and guidelines were also drawn up. The foundation’s first executive director was Wendy Oberlin.
