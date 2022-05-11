To the editor:
American citizens need to start taking responsibility for their own information.
Misinformation, as the left likes to call it, is something that social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, have vowed to keep an eye on. Misinformation, of course, is just an excuse for these left-wing social media platforms to censor anything that doesn’t conform to their agenda. So it’s no surprise that when Elon Musk purchased Twitter late last month, vowing to make it a platform dedicated to free speech and not censorship, the left went crazy. Many of them claimed that this would cause “misinformation” to skyrocket and, as Sen. Elizabeth Warren put it, is “dangerous for our democracy.”
Now we could go on about how the left, just a few months ago, was all about big tech having the freedom to censor who they wanted. They claimed private companies could do what they pleased. However, this doesn’t seem to be the problem here.
The problem is that some of us in this country have the false idea that there are people other than ourselves who are responsible for the things we hear and believe. This country was founded on the principle of self-responsibility and that included the responsibility for what one believed. Our founders could have been naive and believed the propaganda that King George threw at them, but they didn’t. Instead, they thought for themselves and came up with their own conclusions about what they heard, taking the responsibility of knowledge into their own hands. This led to the creation of the greatest country on earth.
If we as a country want to return to a nation that relies on self-responsibility rather than government involvement, then it must start by taking ownership of the things we believe instead of blaming others for blindly accepting false information that they have every right to say.
Cayden Skaggs
Auburn
