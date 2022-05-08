To the editor:
The Steuben Arts Scene, a recently established nonprofit organization, celebrated its first major event called The Scene’s Spring Art Show at Red Barn Acres in Fremont, April 22 through April 24. The event was the organization’s introduction to northeast Indiana and an opportunity to bring in nationally-known and local artists for the public’s pleasure. The event attracted a variety of talents including photographers, painters, ceramists and mixed media artists from three states, several who are nationally known. The event was a profitable success for the artists and exceeded the expectations of the Arts Scene for community participation.
As with any event, many people were responsible for the smooth execution of details. Rebecca Chambers of the Red Barn Acres, Trine University’s Kappa Sigma, Phi Kappa Theta and Gamma Phi Epsilon, Harpist Emily Wilhelm, Sutton’s Deli, Satek Winery, TLA Signs, the Regional Artists Guild and our friends and patrons for the arts are just a few that contributed to the event and for which we are very grateful.
The Steuben County Tourism Bureau, Fremont County Fund through the Steuben County Community Foundation, and private parties were financial contributors who enabled the fine art event to be one that the community can be proud to host.
Arts and culture contribute to local tourism and sense of community and belonging. The Steuben Arts Scene’s (The Scene’s) vision is to build on local talent and cultural assets by providing artistic opportunities through exhibits, classes, lectures, and special events. The Scene is a hub for resources to bring established and aspiring artists together within an environment equipped to support creativity.
The Steuben Arts Scene’s purpose is to inspire, nurture and enrich our community members lives through the arts. More events and art classes are in the planning stages. Information can be found at SteubenArtsScene.org or on the Steuben Arts Scene Facebook page.
Thank you to our artists for their participation, to the newspapers for excellent coverage and to our community who supported this first of many events.
Victoria (Vicki) Thompson for
The Board of the Steuben Arts Scene
