To the editor:
This is a message from the Lakeland School Corporation Board of Directors to the Lakeland School Corporation teachers.
Something that each of us has in common in our lives is having had a teacher. We can all identify with this. We can also identify with those teachers who demanded what we thought was way too much, those we could plead with, there were some that we could talk in class, chew gum, and a host of other activities too numerous to mention.
Teaching certainly took on a new design this spring. There have been zooms, playbacks, Music, Art, Physical Education, Math, English, Spanish, History and on and on, all done virtually.
There have been smiles, tears, laughter, high fives around the dining room table at home and late nights with parents as new teachers trying to figure out 4th grade math, not to mention what to do the next day — all day with their kids.
We can all identify that one teacher or maybe two or three that have had a substantial influence in our lives. Maybe it was a kind word, an additional opportunity given, a pat on the back, staying after school to listen, a coach or a hundred other reasons.
Teachers, you are to be commended for the day in and day out of lesson plans, dealing with many different personalities each and every day, for the one student that has been gone for a week and needs extra help. You come early; stay late, take home papers, create lesson plans and have concern about what you can do to assist those kids that need the extra help. You compensation is not in monetary measures but in smiles, gratitude and achievements.
Thank you for all you do. Thank you for your tireless ways of trying to reach students, your endless new ways of approaching a concept, your concern for all the kids in your class. Thank you for rejoicing when a student "gets it" for the times when that child has something special to share with you.
Thank you for your tireless devotion to a profession that is sometimes viewed as easy yet as many are now learning most difficult and demanding. For Teacher Appreciation Week, the Lakeland School Board honors you for your time, many talents and ability to mold young minds for the future. We tip our hat to you!
Sue Keenan
LaGrange
