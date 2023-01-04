Commissioners voted correctly
To the Editor:
On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, the DeKalb County Commissioners voted against awarding the Auburn Sports Group an $18 million TIF. As a DeKalb County taxpayer, I would like to applaud the commissioners for the long hours of studying and questioning they put into the matter.
I have followed this matter for quite some time and went to many a commissioners meeting. While FCI, the developer representing ASG, went to the media and would have you believe they met all the requirements the commissioners put to them, I can confirm they did not. The commissioners gave FCI ample time to prove that investment would be in the interest of the DeKalb County taxpayer and when that could not be proven, our commissioners did right by the community and voted no.
This time the system worked and I for one am grateful. If FCI and the ASG want to continue to do business in DeKalb County, I suggest they put in a little more effort.
Jessica Harty
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.