To the Editor:
Some locals have been whining about the potential roundabout at the corner of 100 N and 200 W. I would like to remind everyone that there has been an investigation into the historical significance of the house and property. This investigation stalled the project for over a year, wasted over $30,000 and found that property is indeed just as it looks, an old house falling apart.
As someone who has to stop and wait for traffic at that intersection daily, I would greatly appreciate a better solution. The stop and go traffic there is just horrible.
To summarize, the property is of no significance, and some locals are using unnecessary scare tactics such as potentially tearing down our iconic courthouse in one letter or bull dozing Buck Lake Ranch in another. It's just a roundabout. It's not a big deal. This makes me wonder if these people don't know how to drive around one. Or if they think roundabouts cause tornadoes, because of the cars driving in circles. I guess we'll never know.
Victoria Woods
Angola
