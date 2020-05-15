To the editor:
Concerning the upcoming election for the 13th Senate District of the State of Indiana, it is my pleasure to commend to that position attorney Jeffrey W. Wible of Wolcottville.
Having known candidate Wible for the more than two decades in which I have resided in LaGrange County, I can confidently say that his qualifications more than equip him to be an asset to our district in the state Senate.
Mr. Wible will do much more than occupy a chair in the Indiana Senate chamber. His nearly 30 years of law practice in our area have acquainted him with individuals and families from every social stratum in a wide variety of contexts. With that familiarity with the residents of this area, he will legislate wisely. He will be a pro-active and reasonable voice for traditional family values, for the sanctity of life, for Second-Amendment rights, for small government and for conservatism in general.
In this election cycle, I urge the citizens of this district to give strong consideration to this well-rounded man. You will be pleased that you did. He will serve our region well.
Jeff Farnham
LaGrange
