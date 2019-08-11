To the editor:
LaGrange County Habitat for Humanity held its 24th Annual Benefit Auction on Aug. 2. All proceeds from this event are directed toward helping to provide affordable housing to LaGrange County residents.
We wish to thank the Shipshewana Auction Barn and its staff for hosting this event.
Also, we would like to extend a huge thank you to volunteers, donors, auction buyers and attendees, committee members, carpenters, quilters, bakers, servers, members of the board of directors, the auctioneers, the auction clerks and all those who prayed. God bless you, every one.
LCHFH is grateful to LaGrange County residents and businesses for continuing to support housing for local families.
John Sisson, executive director
LCHFH Board of Directors
