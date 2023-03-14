To the Editor:
I have AT&T land line service. At least I did until Feb. 22, 2023. Have you ever tried to get a land line service repaired? You can’t find a number to call; and when you do, it goes to wireless repair. Then you get transferred several times to sit on hold for an undetermined amount of time. You can’t get help with this issue.
I realize through this process, that a service I’ve had for 44 years is no longer supported. You can’t get help with customer service AT&T; the FCC (30 days to get a response), our state Senator. No one cares. I get spotty cell reception at my home (rural location). I feel like my complaints are not being heard. I guess once you turn 65 (I’m older) no one cares about your safety or security. It’s a shame, really, that a service you pay for isn’t provided and you can’t even get a technician out to look at the wires on the ground at a utility post down the road from your home, in a neighbors yard.
I’m sure I’m not the only person struggling with service issues, but the length of time I’ve been without service is alarming. I still do not have service , March 12, 2023, and no date when it will be restored. I realize this probably won’t be published but any suggestions on who to contact would be appreciated.
Brenda Drerup
Avilla
