To the Editor:
To the person who stole my Pride flag and the pole it came with, Shame On You!
I live on Snow Lake, (Morley South). This happened the night of Friday, June 10. I noticed it Saturday morning. This person trespassed and stole, both crimes. We live on a dead-end road and so more than likely the person who did this is a neighbor. This fact makes me very sad to think I have neighbors that would do such a thing.
I do not agree with all flags I see (especially the profane ones), but I do not go around stealing them and trespassing on private property.
We all have the right to support who we want and what we want. We do not have a right to trespass and steal.
Karime Masson
Fremont
