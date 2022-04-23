To the editor:
I would like to introduce myself. My name is Max Franklin, I’m asking for your vote on May 3 for Noble County Council 4th district.
I’m a lifelong Noble County resident, growing up in Rome City and graduating from East Noble High school. After high school, I joined the U.S. Army, becoming a military policeman, serving in West Germany during the Cold War era.
Once returning from the military, I moved to Kendallville. I met my wife Linda Smurr; we married and had two wonderful children, Kelsey and Robbie. We have four grandchildren.
I joined the Kendallville Police department, where I served the citizens for 21 years until retiring in 2001. I have also worked for the Parkview Health system for 19 years, retiring in 2020. Currently I work part time at the federal court house in Fort Wayne.
Continuing my military career, I was fortunate to serve 26 years, retiring in 2012. I’m a veteran of Desert Storm, Iraq and Afghanistan, retiring as a master sergeant.
I’m currently the post chaplain of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, post 2749 in Kendallville. Also, an American Legion member. My wife and I attend services at the Calvary United Methodist Church in Avilla.
In 2007 I was elected to the Kendallville City Council, serving on the law and ordinance board. I resigned my position in 2015 after my wife and I moved from the city limits into the county zoning boundaries, just north of Kendallville.
I still have the desire and energy to serve the citizens of Noble County. I’ve always had an interest in my community, and the individuals we elect to represent us. As a council member I will always be willing to listen and learn, from the citizens of Noble County. Being available to hear your concerns, research those concerns, and give you a timely answer is important to me.
I hope all citizens exercise their right to vote, and on May 3, I would appreciate it if you cast your vote for me for your Noble County Council, 4th district. Thank you.
Max Franklin
Kendallville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.