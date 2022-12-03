No one likes an “I told you so,” but... we told you so.
Back on April 11, 2021, our weekend editorial was titled “Governor should veto effort to hamstring health departments.”
We urged Gov. Eric Holcomb to veto Senate Bill 5, which created new methods for county commissioners to micromanage their local health departments. The bill was a partisan backlash from the state supermajority against health officials for enacting and enforcing health law in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. It ultimately passed and was made law.
At that time, we wrote this:
“The bill also would add more levers to remove a county health officer from service and adds a stipulation that the appointment of a new health officer, who is selected by the local Board of Health, must be subject to approval from the county executives.
Indiana Republicans have fallen back on the ‘un-elected bureaucrats’ excuse so often bandied about as reason why elected officials need more say.
But they simultaneously fail to inform anyone as to who appoints the members of the Board of Health: IC 16-20-2-6, Appointment of members, tells you that ‘the county executive shall appoint the members of a local board of health.’ So, yes, the elected officials already have their say.
Membership on that board of health also comes with qualifications. The board must include at least two licensed physicians; then two representatives from among other specific groups such as registered nurses, registered pharmacists, dentists, environmental scientists, veterinarians, attorneys fluent in legal health matters or hospital administrators; as well as two members of the general public and one additional member either from the qualified groups or from the general public.
The local board of health then selects a health officer, and naturally that person must be a licensed physician.
The health officer and the county health board are people knowledgeable and qualified to make public health decisions. They are appointed by elected officials and can be changed by said elected officials if they are unhappy with the board’s performance.
As an appointed board, the Board of Health is therefore not beholden to the same type of political considerations as elected officials, which is a quality people should want in those making health decisions.
In most cases, including locally, the county health department and county commissioners work together in tandem, for the good of the people.
But in situations where those two groups don’t get along or see eye-to-eye, does Indiana want their doctors and nurses making health decisions, or do they want their politicians doing it?”
Fast forward to today.
The LaGrange County Commissioners, in their meeting Nov. 21, unanimously rejected reappointment of Dr. Tony Pechin as county health officer.
Why?
It’d be nice to know, but the three-member board provided no explanation.
“I just thought it was time for a change,” Commissioner Kevin Myers said after the meeting.
A change? One dropped on the county health board with no advance warning?
Please. It smells a lot more like retribution for Pechin doing his job to enforce state and local health law during the pandemic.
Pechin claims the commissioners never made any complaint to him about his performance. The county health board members, who met in an emergency meeting on Tuesday, were left scratching their heads and trying to figure out what to do next.
Who else can they get? LaGrange County has less than 10 licensed physicians. There’s not a big pool to pick from.
And who would now want the job next after the county commissioners summarily, and with no explanation, dismissed the current guy for the high crime of doing his assigned duty?
If no one steps forward wanting to serve, what then?
We don’t know, and we suspect the commissioners haven’t thought that far ahead, either.
This is what happens when partisan politics are injected in places they don’t need to be. Basic functioning is imperiled as elected leaders make impactful decisions with absolutely no public discussion or explanation.
Credit to LaGrange County for showing exactly what critics warned about when this bad legislation was being considered.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Grace Housholder, Jeff Jones, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.