To the editor:
DeKalb Central School District educated my children and grandchildren; my great-grandchildren currently attend. Nine years as litigation paralegal with our Board of Education’s counsel provides me knowledge of board and administration functions and duties. Jim Littlejohn’s recent letter is exactly on point. This community can rely on Jim’s assessments. All the public servants and administrators referenced herein are, no doubt, lovely, respectable and well-intentioned people. The record reveals, in part:
President Krebs’ husband is a high school guidance counselor.
Steve Snider, Chief Financial Officer — four family members on the payroll, i.e., paraprofessionals, teachers or coaches etc.
Wendy Pettis, Human Resources Director — girls’ assistant basketball coach in addition to her HR duties: her sister is a school guidance counselor, her husband — newly hired boys’ assistant basketball coach (I’ve been unable to access Wendy’s or husband’s coaching experience and/or credentials, other than son’s teams).
Erik Weber, School Board Attorney, wife — kindergarten teacher.
Josh Newbauer (candidate running in school board election), wife — third grade teacher.
Voters, we’re on the brink of determining 40% of who we choose to serve our DeKalb Central School Board. Voters already replaced 20% of the School Board. The Board replaced another 20% filling a vacant position, within the year-and-a-half since the prior Board eliminated our community’s high school’s statewide award-winning music programs, despite voters’ opposition. The time is now to forge this next 40% improvement to our Board of Education, to achieve the student-centered transformation, more financially responsible board. Voters, the time is now to rise to the occasion, take the action necessary to prevail for our children, taxpayers and families.
Sunday, via social media, Krebs addressed the 2019 referendum stating “the referendum is over,” then exaggerating post-referendum events, she opines, “The School Board and the administration conducted listening tours in an effort to reach out to our community”. Superintendent Teders and CFO Snider organized those listening tours, without the board, verified by reports in The Star. Administrators and legal counsel limited board members “allowed” to attend each, to two. I can’t imagine telling any employment superiors what events each are “not allowed to attend”! Notwithstanding administrative edict, the school board was almost in full attendance — not the permitted “only two allowed” per meeting.
At J.R. Watson’s listening tour, Ms. Krebs introduced herself to me. We discussed shared perceptions of success, now headed in the right direction, desires for more informal communicative meetings held by the school. She agreed they should occur often seeking community input then commented, “What an excellent idea! We definitely need to do that!” I believed her. Sixteen months later — zero attempts for “listening” events. I was the recipient of chronic lip service to what she thought someone wanted to hear.
Employed by the second largest school district in Indiana, REPAIR, FWCS, as program manager, why did Krebs allow DeKalb High School’s boilers to stay in a dangerous condition, threatening our children and teachers, when the board had the money to replace them (a fact well known by Snider)? She’d had seven years to get that done, at that time, with administration stating boilers “needed replaced at least a decade ago.” Despite Krebs’ degrees and expertise in maintenance, budget, engineering, and architecture, after her eight years on the Board, we still don’t have the maintenance or facilities programs she touts politically? Isn’t eight years long enough to prepare those for our size district?
I will be supporting John Davis and Jeff Johnson to treat our district and taxpayers, honestly, respectfully, and professionally. Please, please, please get out your vote.
Patricia M. Koeppe
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.