To the editor:
My sincere thanks to all who had a part in mounting the newest jewel in the county’s crown: the Heritage Club. Replacing the Steuben Community Center of the Council on Aging which served the cool kids in the Senior Class for some 20-plus years, the Heritage Club is a beautiful, brand spanking new structure. The entrance is easy in, easy out, and all the doors in the building are wide enough to easily accommodate my wheel chair. STAR Transportation picks me and my wheelchair up at home and delivers me to the front door with no hassles or stress, and I should add — for free.
The day of the grand opening I arrived there early to check the place out and there already was a table of men playing cards in the game room. Although I didn’t see any money, whiskey or guns on the table, the intense expressions on their faces gave me a gut feeling I probably shouldn’t go up and introduce myself in the middle of their game.
The Club’s huge dining/meeting room would be perfect for a large family reunion/birthday party/dance/retirement dinner. On one of my visits, it was being used by a group of women for their exercise class. Its attached sun(?) room would be perfect for smaller get-togethers. On another visit a small group of ladies was using it, simply having tea and talking. The game room has card tables and a pool table and an old style shuffleboard with those heavy, steel pucks, and a stocked library with brand new 27” Apple and PC computers. The large exercise room is stocked with brand new equipment appropriate for those of us who only recently passed our athletic peaks. There are smaller, private rooms for meeting a financial advisor, or as in my case, a defense attorney. There are two pianos for anyone who wants to play, one digital and one conventional, and gobs of music.
Club membership is $20 a year, which helps defray Club and Star Transportation salaries and bus maintenance, as well as the free coffee, tea and snacks set out each day for members, and the newsletter.
If you’re interested, call the Steuben County Council on Aging at 260-665-8191.
That is also the number for STAR Transportation who offers free transportation anywhere inside Steuben County for us cool kids in the Senior Class.
Robert Omstead
Angola
