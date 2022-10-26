To the Editor:
Pastors and churches should be involved in the election process. The opinion article by April Moore, News-Sun 10-20-22; “Separation of church and state is important,” failed to address the number of things pastors and churches can do during election season which outweighs the number of things they can’t do. Additional information may be found on the “First Liberty” or other websites.
It’s Okay to Speak About Political Issues in the Church.
It is a misconception that pastors cannot address political issues — even “hot-button” issues like abortion, same-sex marriage, and gun control — from the pulpit. Pastors have a constitutional right under the First Amendment to talk about any of those issues, and there’s never been any case in American history that said pastors can’t do that.
Religious Leaders Can Educate Their Congregation About Politics.
Religious leaders are tasked with equipping their congregants in works of service, and that includes representing their faith and morality in the voting booth. Pastors are fully protected when it comes to issues like educating members of their church about the political process, handing out non-partisan voter guides and flyers so members can read about each candidate’s platform, and even providing the opportunity for members to register to vote.
Inviting Political Candidates to Speak at Church is Allowed.
Contrary to popular belief, pastors and churches can invite political candidates to address their congregation from the pulpit, as long as all the candidates in a race are included in the invitation. What if only one candidate accepts the invitation and shows up? No problem!
Pastors Can Participate in Politics in Their Individual Capacity.
Serving in ministry does not disqualify pastors or other religious leaders from their individual rights as U.S. citizens. Pastors can participate in political campaigns, hold office on political campaigns, and even endorse a candidate in their individual capacity.
Things Religious Leaders CANNOT Do During Elections.
1. A Church Entity May Not Endorse One Candidate Over Another.
A 501(c)(3) church or organization may not endorse one candidate over another or be publicly against one candidate over the other.
2. A Church May Not Give its Money to One Candidate Over Another.
This doesn’t mean that pastors or church members, in their individual capacities as American citizens, cannot donate to the political campaign of their choice. They can even be the Campaign Chair for a candidate if they want. But an official 501(c)(3) organization may not donate church funds or resources to one political candidate over another.
Mike Campbell
Avilla
