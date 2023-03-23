To the Editor:
I am writing in the hopes of helping our community put our best face forward. It is our image and our behavior that ensures solid economic growth, strong property values and a healthy future.
The Confederate flag flown by a private citizen in its prominent location on U.S. 33 is a threat to our image. If fact, it is a threat wherever it is displayed. It is doubtful that this resident chooses to display this flag as an intentional act of hate. But the intent of the displayer is not relevant.
This flag was recently and routinely used by the mass shooters targeting people of color in New York, Texas, South Carolina, and others. And it was carried by the Ku Klux Klansmen as they terrorized and murdered black neighbors for over one hundred years.
The display of this flag now amplifies this message of hate and white supremacy every time it is displayed. No matter the intent of the people displaying it. If folks want to reclaim the Confederate flag as a symbol of heritage, it cannot be done by displaying it.
We must act as a community to counter this message of hate as quickly and soundly as possible. To stand silent is not acceptable. Our neighbors displaying the Confederate flags are to be treated with respect and love. But those who care about them the most should encourage them to see how this display could be damaging the very community they are grateful to be a part of.
Karen Luehrs
Cromwell
