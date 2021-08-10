To the editor:
Censorship has now become epidemic, especially on Facebook, Twitter and other social media outlets. Those banned include former President Trump. Although non-mainstream ideas are often a target, a number of Republicans and conservatives have claimed to be victims of censorship.
Censorship is especially a major problem today in academia, such as with Ann Coulter. Called "cancel culture," I am happy to say I am not aware of any censorship by local newspapers. Several local papers even regularly publish Ann Coulter’s columns. She graduated cum laude from Cornell University with a degree in history and a Juris Doctor from the University of Michigan Law School. She was also an enormously successful author of several New York Times best-selling books. Ms. Coulter, though, is an outspoken Christian, anti-Evolutionist conservative Republican and her appearance at colleges has caused violent riots demanding she be censored.
At one event, the home of the 1960s free speech movement, now the home of the growing censorship movement, “More than a thousand young protesters linked arms and tried to physically block people from entering a speech by … Ann Coulter at the University of California, Berkeley campus …. Rows of students chanted, ‘Go home!’”
The most common charge is that Coulter, a white woman, Ivy League graduate and lawyer, is a racist. Rumors of her affair with Black comedian, Jimmie Walker, aside, I’m sure this close friend of hers would not agree. United States Senator for South Carolina since 2013, Tim Scott, an African American, was recently called “Uncle Tim” amid a storm of condemnation for his conservative views. The response to this problem is not less speech (censorship) but more speech. Write to Congress or newspapers to refute speech you disagree with instead of "canceling" it.
The 70 books, and books with chapters that I have authored, are now in 1,600 college or large city libraries in over 30 countries. I have 12 books in the Arabic language alone. The only exception is one book I authored, a 527-page tome that was No. 1 in its category on Amazon when it was first released. Now in its second edition, this book, ironically about censorship, has now been censored! My last book, on C.S. Lewis, is in 306 WorldCat libraries, my censorship book is only in two libraries. I even donated a copy to the Defiance College library because I spent seven good years teaching there and met my wife of 36 years there. My book never made it in their collection.
This censorship reminds me of Nazi Germany systematically destroying an estimated 100 million books throughout Europe, burning and looting libraries of all that they regarded as “un-German” publications. The 19th-century German poet Heinrich Heine wisely wrote in 1821 the admonition, “Dort, wo man Bücher verbrennt, verbrennt man am Ende auch Menschen:" "Where they burn books, they will also ultimately burn people." Burning people includes disenfranchisement, such as banning people from social media. In a few short years, we have indeed moved from burning books to burning (censoring) people.
Jerry Bergman
Montpelier, Ohio
