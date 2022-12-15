Breakfast with Santa
To the Editor:
This year's Santa Breakfast was a great success! We served approximately 350 people pancakes and sausage. In turn, those folks donated $1,200 cash and a table full of non-perishable food items for the Food and Clothes Basket! We gave 180 gift bags to kids and took about 300 photos of adorable kids and families! What a fun day!
We would like to thank the following business for their donations for the gift bags: DLZ Engineering, Lewis & Lambright Auctioneering and Real Estate, Ascend Computer Technology, Steven Pierre & Associates, Mastercraft, Farmer’s State Bank, Lake City Bank, Horizon Bank, Flagstar, Interra Credit Union, LaGrange McDonalds, Tire Star, Jenkins Auto Parts, and Crossroads United Way! You all are rockstars!
The Town of LaGrange employees, firefighters, and council members volunteered their time to set up and serve you breakfast, we appreciated them very much! And last, but not least, Howe Family Restaurant for helping with supplies for breakfast!
See you next year!
Happy Holidays everyone!
Laurie D. Miller, Clerk Treasurer
Town of LaGrange
