25 years ago
• Competing in the state track meet from East Noble are Alyson Mills, Angie Bassett, Katy Richardson, Lisa Sherer and Amy Yoder. Also competing in the IHSAA track and field finals is the East Noble 3200 meter relay team. Team members are Kevin Chandler, Bobby Watterson, Mark Hopkins and Doug DeGroff, with alternates Justin Davies and Phil Yoder.
