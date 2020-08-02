90 years ago
• King Basket Ball will appear somewhat changed this winter when he makes his annual debut on the playing floors of Indiana high schools. The premiere of Hoosier sports will be played in four periods to the game instead of the usual halves. Instead of the 20-minute halves during the regular season and 15 minutes in tournament play, the game will be conducted as it is in the far west and south — in eight-minute quarters. The quarter system is looked upon as an indirect blow at the famous “stall”. Although a team may take the lead in the first quarter and stall for the rest of the period, the ball goes back to a jump at center when play is resumed.
