To the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, which won a competition for a $249,275 state grant to create a new E.L. Cord Gallery of Entrepreneurship. The permanent exhibition will tell the story of Auburn Automobile Co. owner E.L. Cord.
To local communities that rank among Indiana’s safest. Ligonier was rated the second-safest small city — among communities with less than 10,000 residents — by online insurance website AdvisorSmith. Garrett was seventh-safest in the small city category, while Auburn ranked fourth among midsize cities with populations 10,000-50,000.
To DeKalb High School sophomore Nate Fillenwarth, who launched a project selling bracelets for $5 each to raise money for Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry. The $5 donation is enough to feed a person for an entire week, according to the statewide hunger charity, based in Garrett.
