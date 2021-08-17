To the editor:
Ensuring that patients have access to health care and medications is important for creating a stronger health care system in the United States.
The way to ensure access is to find ways to reduce the costs of prescription medicine so that patients can afford the drugs they need to remain healthy. Unfortunately, there have been pushes by some in Washington to impose price controls on medication as a way to reduce costs, which, in reality, would lead to fewer drugs being available due to a significant decline in available funds for research and development.
Nancy Pelosi introduced a plan in Congress to impose heavy taxes on drug manufacturers who do not “negotiate” with the Department of Health and Human Services on a “fair price” for medication. This plan, called H.R. 3, would effectively force price controls on companies lower than the market rate, preventing them from being able to make back some of the costs required to develop new drugs. The average new drug production costs over $2 billion and takes a decade to develop and test before being able to be sold in the market. Price controls remove the incentive for pursuing such research and development. Considering the United States is the primary drug research leader across the world, far fewer medications would be developed and made available for patients and for fighting disease.
Price controls would greatly damage our health care system. Instead of pursuing failed socialist policies like price controls, Congress should look to free-market solutions which have created lower costs and more availability of commodities in every other field of the economy. The Republican-led H.R. 19 does just that by using free-market, bipartisan, and proven solutions to address the costs of prescription drugs. We must reject price controls on American medicine.
Patricia Brown
LaGrange
