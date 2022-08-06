There is a double standard in our nation
Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court in a 5-4 decision.
Abortion activists tried to intimidate the court through threatening Supreme Court justices and protesting at their homes. The Biden administration, predictably, turned a blind eye to these criminal activities while Democrat leaders encouraged them.
Title 18, Section 1507 of the US Code states “Whoever, with the intent of interfering with, obstructing, or impeding the administration of justice, or with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness, or court officer, in the discharge of his duty, pickets or parades in or near a building housing a court of the United States, or in or near a building or residence occupied or used by such judge, juror, witness, or court officer, or with such intent uses any sound-truck or similar device or resorts to any other demonstration in or near any such building or residence, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both.”
There is a double standard in our nation. Biden’s administration has weaponized agencies like the DOJ and FBI against conservatives. Activists utilize threats and violence with impunity. The national media selectively covers and omits coverage of illegal actions if they further the leftist narrative.
The majority opinion of the Dobbs case exposed serious issues. First, there is no constitutional right to abortion. Second, the federal government assumed control in matters belonging to the states. Third, the constitutional balance of power between the executive, judicial, and legislative branches is being violated, setting precedents that could lead to a totalitarian state.
Additionally, there are serious issues regarding the preborn, their humanity, and right to life that have not been addressed adequately, including an arbitrary denial of their personhood.
Woke abortion advocates claim it is racist to abolish abortion, because abolition would affect minority women disproportionately. But, what about the disproportionate number of girls, ethnic minorities and disabled children who are dying in this holocaust?
Woke ideologues adopt the Marxian categories of oppressor and oppressed in regard to the woman and abolition of abortion, claiming that abolition would be an act of oppression towards minority women.
But why don’t woke idealogues use the Marxian language of oppression to describe the relationship between the woman and her preborn offspring? Is it not oppressive for a woman to destroy her weaker, preborn offspring in pursuit of her gods of sexual immorality, materialism, convenience and comfort? The glaring inconsistencies of the woke are astounding.
Like the Nazis and their dehumanization of Jews, the pro-abortionists dehumanize the preborn by calling them “clumps of cells” or parasites. From a materialist perspective, all of us are “clumps of cells “in different stages of development. And no preborn child is a parasite. Parasites are a different species than the host.
No, each child is an image-bearer of God and possesses full humanity at conception. Only those without a fear of God would dare participate in their murder.
Sadly, it seems some Indiana legislators (even Republicans) aren’t serious about eliminating abortion, leaving significant exploitable exceptions. I encourage Christians to contact legislators to urge them towards abolition. If our legislators don’t share our values, we should consider other candidates in line with biblical values during primaries.
I recommend reading a fantastic, recent book exposing abortion called “Tearing Us Apart: How Abortion Harms Everything and Solves Nothing” by Alexandra DeSanctis Marr and Ryan T. Anderson. If you prefer, several good videos on Youtube feature these authors.
Additionally, I have a Facebook page and Twitter account called Conservative Christian News Junkie (@conservonews) where I post conservative news items if you are interested.
Robert Sparkman
Rome City
