The piano music of George Gershwin was the leading attraction of a concert at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum. “The Evening of Gershwin – Narration and Piano Music” was held in the Duesenberg Room with pianist Gail Sbarge presenting a program of prelude, waltz, lullaby, and blues selections by Gershwin including his popular tone poem, “An American in Paris.” The concert honors the century of Gershwin’s birth on Sept. 26, 1898.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.