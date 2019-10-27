The Lord uses men and women of good and noble character
To the editor:
Of all the outrages of the Trump presidency, the most outrageous was depicted in the Oct. 12 News Sun, AP story “Religious leaders stick with Trump.”
Despite my many flaws and shortcomings, I consider myself to be a servant of Jesus Christ. I have never understood how the Evangelical Christians can support the most corrupt, the most worldly, and most morally empty individual who has ever ascended to the office of president of United States. I need not rehearse again the endless litany of scandals, controversies, and travesties that emanate from the man who occupies and has perhaps irreparably disgraced the office of president.
The article cites examples of the undying support for Trump by what the former reality TV figure himself called “the biggest pastors” (TV evangelists, megachurches, the Jerry Falwells and the Franklin Grahams). All of the organizations cited represent what I would call Big Religion, not necessarily the humble followers of Christ. No doubt this support is rooted to some degree in Republican opposition to abortion and aspects of Christian legitimacy in their agendas. However, Donald Trump (which of the commandments has he not broken?) is more destructive to the nation than the few constructive Christian ideals he claims to espouse.
Most incredulous of all, some Americans including a South Carolina televangelist assert that God has “installed” or placed Trump as president to save America. This idea that Donald Trump was divinely ordained to be president, or in Trump’s own words, “the chosen one” borders on blasphemy and reveals a gross misunderstanding of how God works.
The American electorate, not God, put Trump where he is. God influences but does not override the will of man in regulating the affairs of the world. The best explanation of 2016 is Trump was elected because there were no good options, and he was the lesser known of the two terrible candidates. The fact that he is a master con man played a role, of course.
I do not believe that Donald J. Trump is God’s man. The Lord uses men and women of good and noble character, not necessarily Christian, to do His work on earth. He operates only in truthfulness, honesty and integrity, using those of upright moral character. His true servants, though imperfect, possess humility, something of which Trump is completely bankrupt. The only cases in which the Lord uses the servants of Satan in advancing his plan is to stir up His children to remember Him through the scourge of adversity.
Christ taught us to love our enemies, meaning not to acquiesce to their attempts to have dominion over us, nor to simply give them what they want, but to recognize that they, too, are His offspring. Instead, this president uses childish name-calling, character assassination, and revenge to requite anyone who opposes or challenges him.
In the sixth chapter of Luke in the New Testament the Lord states, “For a good tree bringeth not forth corrupt fruit; neither doth a corrupt tree bring forth good fruit.” It should be clear to every thinking American that Donald Trump the man is a very, very corrupt tree. It is functionally impossible that all the controversies surrounding Trump are a fabrication of some fake news conspiracy. That is unequivocal nonsense, and a pathetic defense at that.
The remedy is for all of us to pray that our merciful God will guide us to choose upright and honest men and women to serve in government, those who are worthy of public service by virtue of their integrity and morality, their preparation and their leadership. In the end, their party affiliation is not nearly as crucial as their character and their ethics in helping to heal the wounds that have torn this country asunder under what I believe is a very sick individual. Only this way can civility return to our national discourse.
God hears and answers prayers, but he does most of his work through His children. In partnership with God, we can change the perilous course this nation is presently on. And we must.
Robert P. Neilson
Kendallville
