To the editor:
In a recent letter, the author suggested “a careful reasoning of the facts” in regard to the Pfizer vaccine. I think this suggestion is a very good one.
First, however, I think a couple of misconceptions about that ”careful reasoning” should be addressed.
One: Not all opinions or statements are of equal value or validity. For example, a statement made by a virologist who has spent a career in study and research will be more valid than a statement made by an ophthalmologist who has spent the last 10 or so years as a politician.
Two: One must consider the source of the information. For instance, an article or conclusions from research from Harvard Medical School will certainly be more dependable to be true than something gleaned from twitter or Youtube without documentation from a reputable source.
Further, besides stating that mostly older people die from COVID, not many even do that. In just under two years, in the United States alone, there have been over 639,000 deaths, more than World Wars I and II, and Vietnam combined. These facts, not opinions, make it sound to me like COVID is quite deadly. And if four out of every 64 of those deaths were younger people, that means those deaths numbered nearly 40,000. Given the local population from the 2010 census (the most recent I could find) of 8,660, that would be over four and one-half Angolas just in younger people.
As for the Pfizer vaccine not being traditional, in 1796, when Edward Jenner noticed that milkmaids, who contracted cowpox did not get smallpox, a much more serious disease, he infected test subjects with cowpox. They did not get smallpox. Give a person a disease to avoid a disease? Of course, there were many misinformed people of that day and later who formed anti-vaccination leagues. And we know how that turned out. Eventually smallpox was eradicated.
Vaccines, many less traditional than others, have benefited uncounted numbers of people. Think polio, diphtheria, pertussis, measles, mumps, rubella, meningitis A and B, hepatitis B; the list goes on.
And as for mRNA, it has been studied for well over a decade, and one of the main reasons the Pfizer vaccine was able to be produced so quickly was that the platform had been discovered and all that needed to be done was decode the particular spike protein. (cdc.gov)
And if the author doesn’t think he gives himself away by citing the right-wingnut conspiracy of government, media and big tech banding together in some kind of fiendish and unholy cabal, he is quite mistaken. That, along with advocating a cow deworming agent in the fight against COVID is no way to have a “reasoning of the facts,” because they quite simply are not facts. They are foolish — one of the definitions of “buffoon.”
And to conclude with the last refuge of a person who has no real argument to present: Bring on the reference to the Nazis.
John Stevens
Angola
