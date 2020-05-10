90 years ago
• An aerial picture of Kendallville is to be taken tomorrow at 3:30 o’clock by R. J. Buckley, camaraman engaged here in filming the movie “The Story of Kendallville.” A plane of the Auto Electric company, Fort Wayne, secured through the Brown & Brant Chevrolet Agency here is to be used. The plane will fly over the city a number of times at a low elevation as the pictures are taken. Dodgers will be dropped during the filming of the aerial views, and among them will be colored ones which will entitle the finders to admission at the Strand Theatre when the picture is presented. This will be the first general aerial picture of Kendallville ever taken and will afford residents of this community an opportunity to get a birdseye view of the city.
