90 years ago
• Fire of undetermined origin destroyed a group of 10 summer cottages and their contents at Lake James beach. Loss was estimated at $20,000. Angola fire fighting apparatus and the Weldon landing fireboat prevented the blaze from spreading to other cottages. Owners of the property destroyed included Alta Goodwin, Chicago; Dr. H.E. Bryan, Mrs. Joseph Sipfel, Daniel Shank and Frank Seagraves, all of Angola.
