To the editor:
I can't wait to see what Jim Trump, no I'm sorry Donald Banks, no that's not quite right, Jim Banks (they're hard to tell apart) has to say about Steve Garbacz's editorial on 11-23, in this Pinko, commie, socialist, so-called newspaper. (That's my opinion of Jim's thoughts.) It is obviously run by socialists, who want nothing more than to destroy this country by helping anyone but the uber-rich, and teaching true history, not the white-washed version (no pun intended) that so many are pushing. (See above.)
Maybe, just maybe, those of us of European descent should be ashamed of how many of our ancestors treated anyone (?) who was not Caucasian.
To paraphrase a blogger I quite enjoy listening to: "Well, it's just a thought." Prove me wrong, Mr. Banks/Trump.
Bob Shuff
Auburn
