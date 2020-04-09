Flu never shut down the entire world
To the editor:
Greetings and thank you for printing my letter.
This is also in response to Stephen White of Angola and Daniel Bonkoski of Auburn:
1. “Pandemic” pan·dem·ic/ (of a disease) prevalent over a whole country or the world. (Websters Dictionary)
2. “Epidemic” ep·i·dem·ic/ a widespread occurrence of an infectious disease in a community at a particular time. (Websters Dictionary)
We all live with influenza. “The Flu.” We have for decades upon decades, et al. I will offer one fact from the CDC, and let your readers decide for themselves.
3. “CDC estimates that influenza was associated with more than 35.5 million illnesses, more than 16.5 million medical visits, 490,600 hospitalizations, and 34,200 deaths during the 2018-2019 influenza season. This burden was similar to estimated burden during the 2012-2013 influenza season.”
CDC website: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/burden/2018-2019.html
While this is only a personal observation, the entire world has never “shut down” because of the flu. Call it what you will, but I find this entire “event” Bovine Scatology.
Eric S. Nelson
Fremont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.