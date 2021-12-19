90 years ago
• Two well-dressed youthful bandits held up the Gawthrop Hotel in Kendallville at 1 o’clock in the morning, by holding Albert Arehart, night clerk, at bay with automatic pistols. The yeggs worked fast and quietly as they demanded money from the register and from the safe. The register yielded $25.16, and the safe held no money. As the robbers started to back out, still holding their guns on Arehart, one of them said, “Toss us a couple of packages of those cigarettes,” and Mr. Arehart did, and the robbers backed on out of the door and jumped into their parked car and drove away. None of the guests was molested.
