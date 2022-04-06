To the editor:
I am writing this letter to show my full support of Ms. Jennie Short for DeKalb County coroner. Jennie has served with the DeKalb County coroner’s office since 2012 and has served under Mr. Jeff Warner and Michael Gerber.
As my term limit is up and I am not able to run again, Ms. Short will have the best interest as serving as coroner for the residents of DeKalb County. I have had the privilege of Ms. Short serving under me for the last eight years, and during this time, her dedication has been exemplary. Jennie has a great working relationship with all the local first responders and law enforcement officers that will allow her transition into the role of coroner and easy task. Her knowledge with extended care facilities will also allow her to help educate and update the local extended care facilities with any new updates or policies the state has in regards to deaths at their facility.
Jennie’s best interest will not only be the decedent, but also to assist the family in their time of grieving during the loss of a loved one. Jennie has helped many families through a difficult time and has had nothing but their best interest. I have experienced this dedication, compassion and sympathy when she assisted with a family member of my own. Jennie also works hard to assist families make contact with Indiana Donor Network for organ, tissue and cornea donation.
Her best interest will also be towards the taxpayers of DeKalb County. She will ensure to limit spending to the necessity that the department will need and not make purchases unless absolutely necessary.
Michael P. Gerber
DeKalb County coroner 2012-2022
Auburn
