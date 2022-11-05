90 years ago
• All was quiet to day after some 500 students of Tri-State College ran wild through the business section of Angola last night and throughout the early hours of the morning in celebration of the annual “stunt” night. The biggest part of a junk yard was carried into the business section and dumped all over the sidewalks and streets. Passenger cars parked in the streets were pushed onto the sidewalks and a Greyhound bus passing through the city at an early morning hour was escorted by a state police patrol. During the height of the celebration, four mounted state policemen were on duty. Forty special armed guards were sworn into service. Most of the guards were members of the American Legion post. A special patrol of police guarded the memorial monument in the city circle to prevent a similar attack of a year ago which aroused much unfavorable comment. At one time during the night the rioting mob made an advance on the monument but halted when a stern command that threatened bloodshed would result if the monument was molested. A city fireman was badly bruised about the face and head during the riot when he was struck by a flying brick hurled by one of the students. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The man was defending city hall from students who attacked the building and made an effort to set off the fire siren and fire alarms. Two students were brought into court this morning and fined $1 and costs, amounting to $13 in each case.
