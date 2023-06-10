25 years ago
• The Rev. Larry Ray, district superintendent of the United Methodist Church, was in Kendallville for the groundbreaking ceremony at Wayne Center United Methodist Church for the proposed new day care center and fellowship hall which will be added onto the east side of the church. With Ray, who is the former pastor of Trinity Church United Methodist in Kendallville, were the Rev. Phil Abram, pastor at Wayne Center United Methodist Church; Jim Hooley, vice president of Campbell & Fetter Bank in Kendallville; Doug Ahlheld, construction manager for Construction Connection, who will build the addition; and Wayne Center’s new minister, the Rev. Richard Lyth.
