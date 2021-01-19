To the editor:
I’m writing in response to Mike Marturello’s column, suggesting that those demonstrating on the Mound should stop, that it’s time for the Black Lives Matter folks, the Blue Lives Matter people and everyone else to stop congregating, stop shouting slogans, just stop. He indicated that their point(s) had been made, and that what was worse, tourists were calling the newspaper asking what had happened to Angola, that it used to be a “friendly and welcoming” place, but now feels menacing and unsafe.
I don’t know Mr. Marturello, but I found his message to be unclear. Is his objection that it’s “time to stop” because the demonstrators “made your point”? Or is it that the Mound is “sacred space” and should not be used for demonstrations of any kind?
That tourists find armed people in paramilitary garb frightening (I get it, I find them frightening as well), perhaps illustrates the need to examine how we conduct ourselves in public spaces.
Having been on the Mound for various vigils and demonstrations, I do agree that it is unsafe, and perhaps — as he suggested — the city needs to look at all programming on the Mound (including, as Mr. Marturello mentioned, other celebrations).
Here in the United States, peaceful demonstrations — even if people are yelling slogans or chanting — is very much part of our civic duty and responsibility. It’s a way of responding to gross injustices and a way of calling attention to problems that those of us — like me and I suspect Mr. Marturello — are privileged enough not to have to navigate in our daily lives.
Should there be discussions about safety and the integrity of our monument? Yes. Should there be discussions about what is appropriate behavior when demonstrating? Again, yes. But not at the expense of visible community discussions about systemic racism and our civic right to peacefully demonstrate.
Robin Lynn
Orland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.