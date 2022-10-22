90 years ago
• “Persons who deliberately damage the new concrete stretch of pavement now being laid on Main Street in the widening of the street will be prosecuted and given the maximum fine,” said Kendallville Mayor W. C. Auman today. Mayor Auman is much wrought up over the actions of some unknown person, who apparently willfully damaged sections of the newly laid pavement on South Main Street. It cost at lease $5 to make the repairs and then the pavement was not placed in the condition it was when first laid, said the mayor. A guard is now on duty to protect the green pavement. Another depredation committed that has tried the patience of Mayor Auman is the destruction of a guard placed at some evergreen plantings in the triangle park near the schoolhouse to protect the trees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.