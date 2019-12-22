25 years ago
• Ben VanRyn of Kendallville, a minor league baseball pitcher and former standout at East Noble High School, has been traded from the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Cincinnati Reds. A hard-throwing left-hander, VanRyn was traded for another southpaw, Reds pitcher William Brunson. VanRyn will be part of the 40-man Reds roster in 1995, and will be with the team at spring training in Plant City, Florida.
