If you know Jim Keeslar, please take a moment to share a fond memory

To the editor:
This is a call out to all former Lakeland Laker students or staff who have either had James Keeslar as their teacher or have worked with him over the years.
I was contacted by his wife, Leslie with a simple request, that I eagerly and happily accepted.
Jim Keeslar was one of my most influential teachers while I attended Lakeland High School from 1985-1989. He taught my English literature class and because of him I developed a lifelong love of writing and poetry. He introduced me to the transcendentalists Whitman, Emerson and Thoreau along with a variety of great American poets. I also had the honor of working alongside him with the LaGrange Lion’s Club for a number of years.
Unfortunately, the last several months have not been kind to Jim and he has not been eating and he suffers from dementia which led him to being placed on hospice for his care.
His wife, Leslie, asked if I would be able to reach out to former students who had Mr. Keeslar as a teacher and ask them to write about their experiences and memories in his class and of him.
So, I am reaching out to you reading this. If you know Jim Keeslar, please take a moment to write down a fond memory of him and forward it to me at my email of jgilmore439@gmail.com or mail it to me at:
John Gilmore
216 N. Maple St.
LaGrange, IN 46761
I am also interested in any photos you may have of him to include with these letters. Please try to submit to me by Aug. 25, 2020. I would like to not only give them the letters individually but also put them together in book form so the family has a special keepsake.
Let us band together to show a special teacher that he has touched many lives and made a difference not only in our community but also in the world.
John Gilmore
LaGrange
