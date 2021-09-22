Helen Whitman left a legacy
To the editor:
My name is Kimberly Topp and my mother recently passed away. (Editor’s note: Helen Whitman, 101, of Auburn, passed away on Sept. 8.)
She wrote her own obituary a decade ago and she forgot to mention her second youngest brother Dick Obendorf. On behalf of our family we would appreciate a mention to our beloved mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and great-great-great-grandmother. She was 101 years old when she went home to the Lord and was a Butler native surviving the Great Depression and World War II. She leaves behind a legacy of 128 descendants.
Kimberly Topp
Auburn
