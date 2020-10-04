To the editor:
I would like to start off by thanking Dr. Terry Gaff for his article titled “Dairy a good choice for the early and the golden years” that appeared in the Sept. 20, 2020, issue of The News Sun.
As a dairy producer, it was good to read about a study in support of the consumption of dairy products. However , I was disappointed that Dr. Gaff ended the article by saying he couldn’t consume two servings of dairy a day without feeling guilty about harming the environment.
The agriculture industry has been working hard to become environmentally sustainable for years. One of many aspects of how the dairy industry has improved is in the production per cow. According to an article in the October 2020 issue of Dairy Herd magazine “... dairy and beef industries have improved efficiency and increased productivity while reducing numbers. In 1950, the dairy cow herd peaked at 25 million head. Today, 9 million cows produce 60% more milk.”
Thus, indicating that an increase in demand for milk would not necessarily mean an increase in greenhouse gas emissions. All sectors of agriculture are continually working on ways to lessen their impact on the environment.
I hope people of all ages enjoy consuming dairy products such as milk, yogurt, cottage cheese, and my personal favorite, ice cream. Dairy producers work hard every day to provide consumers with a quality product that they can enjoy.
John Metzger
Kimmell
