To the editor and DeKalb County residents:
My husband is running to represent you as Commissioner for the Southeast District. As you consider Mike Watson the candidate, I’d like to give you a glimpse of Mike Watson the man.
Most of you know Mike as a businessman and community leader. He spent 11 years on the Plan Commission, sits on our City Council, city and county Economic Development Commissions, and has led many community organizations over the past 20 years.
Behind the scenes, Mike is a man of deep faith, a dedicated family man, and a loving husband for 32 years. As his parents aged, we bought a larger home so we could care for them. We always hosted family gatherings. He loved to cook for the large brood, (his homemade bread rivals my grandmother’s). He’s a proud and loving grandfather to our seven grandchildren. Mike puts his whole heart into everything he decides to do.
I know how much Mike loves this county. He has not only the experience and vision to lead our county as Commissioner, he has the time, the desire and drive to make it his focus. He’ll put his whole heart into it as he does everything else. That’s the kind of man he is.
Please cast your vote for a better DeKalb County and elect Mike as your next Commissioner.
Marion Watson
Auburn
